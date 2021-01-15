Pedestrian dies following crash in Huntington

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in downtown Huntington Friday evening.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Cherry Street and W. Park Drive. Responding officers discovered that multiple vehicles had struck a pedestrian.

Officers and other responding agencies began administering aid. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation, and the name of the pedestrian is being withheld until family notifications have been made.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office,
Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington Fire Department, Huntington County
Coroner’s Office, and the Huntington County Disaster Team assisted the Huntington
Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss