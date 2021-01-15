Pedestrian dies following crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in downtown Huntington Friday evening.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Cherry Street and W. Park Drive. Responding officers discovered that multiple vehicles had struck a pedestrian.

Officers and other responding agencies began administering aid. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation, and the name of the pedestrian is being withheld until family notifications have been made.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office,

Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington Fire Department, Huntington County

Coroner’s Office, and the Huntington County Disaster Team assisted the Huntington

Police Department.