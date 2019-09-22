Pedestrian dies after getting hit by semi in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man has died after being hit by a semi in Huntington County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says the man stepped out into the path of a semi on I-69 just north of the 278 mile marker around 1:30 a.m Sunday.

The driver operating the semi told police he saw a pickup truck along the right shoulder and moved towards the center of the northbound lanes. As he was passing the parked vehicle, the pedestrian stepped out into his path.

The person was located in a ditch off the northeast side of the road, according to the sheriff’s department. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County Coroner.

The incident is still under investigation by the Huntington County FACT. The semi driver – Balbir Purewal of Canada – is cooperating with the investigation.

The man was identified by the Huntington County Coroner as a 63-year-old Rochester, Michigan man.