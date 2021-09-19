Mercer County pedestrian dead after being hit by driver ‘due to the rising sun’

MARIA STEIN, Ohio (WANE) – One pedestrian is dead after a pickup truck driver hit him “due to the rising sun.”

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that deputies investigated a fatal traffic crash Saturday morning. Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a traffic crash at 7:38 a.m. near 2301 Rolfes Road.

The investigation found that 74-year-old Vernon E. Bruns of Maria Stein, Ohio was walking east on Rolfes Road in the eastbound lane. 65-year-old Alfred L. Henry of Versailles, Ohio was driving a 2001 Chevy pickup truck also eastbound on Rolfes Road.

Henry reported that due to the rising sun, he did not see Bruns on the roadway and hit him with his truck. Bruns was pronounced dead at the scene. Henry was not injured.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on the scene were members of the Saint Henry EMS and Chickasaw Fire Department.

The scene was close to 2301 Rolfes Road.

The case remains under investigation.