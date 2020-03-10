Pedestrian bridge connecting PFW, Ivy Tech could finally open this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A pedestrian bridge that would connect the campus of Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech might finally open mid-summer.

Originally the Parker Cole Crossing pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard was to be completed the summer of 2018. . However the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) which oversees the project has spent considerable extra time making sure the bridge meets design and construction safety standards. Ground was broken on the project in 2017.

Lighting installation and final painting needs to be completed and that work is dependent on the weather according to Scott Manning, INDOT Strategic Communications Director.

During 2019, a pier was added for redundancy and multiple welds were retrofitted. This work was completed to ensure the bridge meets the highest safety standards.