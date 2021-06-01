Pedal, Paddle, and Play! virtual event starts, in-person scheduled for July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s rivers and beyond are ready for you to Pedal, Paddle and Play! The annual event kicked off on June 1st.

Currently, you can participate in the virtual version of Pedal, Paddle, and Play! Participants are asked to snap a selfie or picture with the Northeast Indiana Water trails logo. You can print it, draw it, or wear it. You’ll then upload the image to Northeast Indiana Water Trails’ Facebook or Instagram.

After being canceled last year, the in-person event will happen for 2021. It’s scheduled for July 17th. The classic scavenger hunt will still happen, and prizes will be awarded for both in-person and virtual.

On July 17th, you’ll meet at Promenade Park. The in-person event starts at 10 a.m. and an after party will follow on Auer Lawn from noon until 2 p.m.

Northeast Indiana Water Trails explains, “The purpose of this event is to encourage the exploration of the water and land trails in NE Indiana, and raise funds for the Northeast Indiana Water Trails to improve access to outdoor recreation on our regional waterways. Funds raised this year will be used to continue the Trail Head sign program for the 87 boat access sites on flowing waters in NE Indiana.”

To register and learn more about Pedal, Paddle and Play!, click here.