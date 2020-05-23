Pedal, Paddle, and Play goes virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like many other annual events, Pedal, Paddle and Play is turning to the virtual world to keep everyone safe.

The annual event encourages people to explore Fort Wayne’s waterways and trails. But because this year is virtual, it can be done anywhere.

The 5th annual Three Rivers Federal Credit Union: Pedal, Paddle, Play is already underway and goes until July 15th.

Registered participants are challenged to snap a selfie or photo of a friend with the Northeast Indiana Water Trails logo in view (print it, screenshot it, draw it, wear it!) while traveling the area’s land and water trails.

Then post your photos to NEIWT’s Instagram (@neiwatertrails) or Facebook page with the #pedalpaddleplay2020 hashtag…and mention the trail or waterway where the photo was taken.

Each post will give the registrant a ticket (up to a maximum of six per each paid registrant) to be entered into the famous Pedal, Paddle, Play prize drawing!

Prizes include: Kayak package from Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot (kayak, paddle, pfd, car carrier), Golf passes to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Courses, Passes to the Fort Wayne Botanical Conservatory, ½ day Canoe Rentals at Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot, Paddle Trip and tons of SWAG from Trading Post Outfitters in Mongo, IN, Dry bag full of Northeast Indiana Water Trails SWAG, Paddling essentials (life jackets, dry bag, whistle, etc.) donated by The Pelorus Project, Hop River Brewing Co. Prize package, and more.

The event serves as the only fundraiser for Northeast Indiana Water Trails. Registration is only $20 for an individual or $35 for a pair, and includes an event t-shirt.

Head to NEIWaterTrails.com for more information.