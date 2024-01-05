FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to an obituary, and family members on Facebook Adam Murphy, the owner of Pedal City, has passed.

According to the Obituary posted online, 35-year-old Murphy died on December 28th after being hospitalized for three months.

The obituary goes on to say he died of liver and kidney failure.

Pedal City owners Adam Murphy and Janelle Ford originally invested in their business by purchasing bikes that could hold up to 13 riders for parties and other rides around the Summit City.

The business eventually blossomed into a beer garden and a bar, and is still in operation today.

In 2016 WANE 15 featured Murphy and his growing business as a piece in Fort Wayne’s revitalization.