PBS Fort Wayne to air three Peanuts specials this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This holiday season, PBS Fort Wayne will air three Peanuts specials: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

“We are delighted to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in partnership with our member stations,” said Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS. “During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration and education for millions of Americans.”

Courtesy of PBS Fort Wayne

Courtesy of PBS Fort Wayne

Courtesy of PBS Fort Wayne

Schedule:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” airs Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” airs Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The specials will air ad-free on PBS Fort Wayne and PBS KIDS (PBS Fort Wayne Channel 39.2), in addition to streaming on Apple TV+, PBS Fort Wayne said.