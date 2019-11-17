PBS 39 host private premier of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a beautiful day for a movie premiere.

Get your red cardigan and sneakers ready for the private premiere of the film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The highly-anticipated film is a biopic of many children’s neighborhood friend Fred Rogers. Award-winning actor Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers and the film is described as a story of kindness triumphing over cynicism.

PBS 39 will host this private showing, Sunday, November 17th. Door open at 4:30 and the film begins at 5:00 pm. Tickets are $25.00 for PBS39 members and $35.00 for non-members. Tickets include, movie ticket, popcorn and beverage. All ages are welcomed and seating is first come, first served.

Click here to purchase tickets.