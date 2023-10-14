FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The ‘Pay it Forward’ scholarship is open for all potential University of Saint Francis students to apply.

The premier scholarship, sponsored by WANE 15 and the University of Saint Francis, is focused on finding a student who has committed to serving their community or even their fellow students.

The scholarship offers full coverage of tuition and fees for up to four years, which is valued at about $140,000. The University also offers two half-scholarships of tuition and fees which is also renewable for up to four years.

To apply for the scholarship you do have to write an essay about how you give back to your community as well as go through an interview process.

First-time students seeking their first undergraduate degree at the University of Saint Francis are eligible to apply. It is important to note that students must apply for the fall of 2024 semester before applying for the scholarship and must be accepted into the university by the deadline for the scholarship to be eligible. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 1.

To apply for this scholarship and see more offered by the University, head to their website.