GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Levi Wisler spends much of free time volunteering at God’s Bounty Food Pantry in Indianapolis. The Roncalli High School senior says his Christian beliefs helped him recognize the importance of helping those who are less fortunate.

At the food pantry, where he’s volunteered since middle school, Wisler bags food for customers and loads the bags into vehicles. He says he loves working at the organization and it makes him happy.

“Without the football season I’m there every Thursday, summer and winter,” he said.

One recent interaction with a customer impacted him in a big way.

“I saw an old woman and you could tell she was having a super hard day, and putting that food in her car sparked a relief from her that I noticed, and just being in that presence of helping somebody else really touched me and inspired me to keep doing it,” said Wisler.

Wisler has had his own struggles with hunger. He was adopted from Ethiopia when he was four. He was severely malnourished, his stomach was bloated, and his hair was tinged orange. After rounds of bloodwork, it was determined that his body was lacking calcium, iron, and protein.

Wisler credits his parents with putting him on the right track to a healthy lifestyle.

He says volunteering at the food pantry opened his eyes to food insecurity, and made his mission to help even more personal.

“It really helped me to find myself and trying to help the less fortunate people in my community,” he said.

Wisler says thanks to the love and support from his parents, he was on the receiving end of paying it forward. Now he’s on the giving end, working every week to help people in his community feed themselves and their families.

“It’s important just so you can be thankful for what you have and try to help others that you don’t know what they’re going through and you can see every part of your community and ho it can grow and you can say you’re a part of it.”

Wisler is one of three finalists for the Pay it Forward Scholarship from the University of Saint Francis. The winning student will be awarded a full tuition and fees scholarship to USF for the 2024-25 school year. The other two finalists will be award half tuition and fees scholarships.

A winner will be announced the week of Dec. 4.