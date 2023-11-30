KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – Bella VanNatter knew at a young age she wanted to give back in any way she could. She spearheaded her first service project at the age of seven.

Instead of asking for birthday gifts for themselves, VanNatter and her twin brother asked for donations for Riley Children’s Hospital and the Humane Society. She says when they dropped off the gifts, the happiness they brought the kids and animals filled her with “an inexplicable amount of joy.”

That same year, Bella held a bake sale to raise money for a family friend battling cancer. She gathered a couple hundred dollars for the family to help with expenses.

“Obviously, compared to medical bills it doesn’t make a big dent, but as a seven year-old I thought that it was cool to help her in some way,” said VanNatter.

From there she’s racked up countless projects including volunteering with the Salvation Army and Rescue Mission, helping tornado victims, and donating toys and clothing to a family who lost everything in a fire.

VanNatter is now a senior at Northwestern High School in Kokomo. She says the next impactful project is always top of mind.

“I’m somebody who is always trying to think of something bigger and better to do.”

This year she’s working on a project called Backpack Blessings. She says she came up with the idea after she and her family helped a homeless person they encountered in Tennessee a few months ago.

She’s now set up donation boxes at her school and several businesses throughout her community, gathering donations to help the homeless.

“I have a whole list of backpacks, hats, gloves, toiletries, bibles, and we’re going to pack them all up and the week of the 20th we’re going to drop them off,” she said. “We’re going to start in Kokomo and then head down to Indy to do the rest.”

VanNatter says she gets joy from helping those who are most in need.

“Somebody who has nothing and feels like they have nobody in their corner, that can be hard mentally. So even having someone help them by giving them some stuff, talking to them, giving them a Bible, trying to get them into God’s word, I just feel like it’s really important.”

She’s hoping her actions will start a movement, and leave a better world in her wake.

“I’ve always felt that you should be the person to step up because you don’t know if the other people around you are going to, and you can create a chain reaction,” she said. “It takes one person to make a big change and sometimes you have to be that one person to get it started.”

VanNatter is one of three finalists for the Pay it Forward Scholarship from the University of Saint Francis. The winning student will be awarded a full tuition and fees scholarship to USF for the 2024-25 school year. The other two finalists will be award half tuition and fees scholarships.

A winner will be announced the week of Dec. 4.