HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Alexia Ramirez saw a need in her community and created a way to address it. The Huntington North High School senior started a Spanish Club at the Boys and Girls Club to break down barriers for children in her community.

Huntington County has seen a steady rise in its Hispanic population, according to Ramirez, and many of the families include children who don’t speak English, or much of it.

“I realized that there wasn’t many resources for little kids to learn English, or students to get to learn Spanish,” she said.

Ramirez knows the issue all too well. When she was in elementary school, she was learning both English and Spanish. However, her parents primarily spoke Spanish, so they weren’t able to help her with schoolwork.

“Coming from a Hispanic family, I didn’t have anyone to go home to to help me on my homework, I only had school to rely on and that’s obviously from 7 a.m. 3 p.m., and after that I had no one to go to and I struggled so much during school.”

Ramirez wants to make sure other kids don’t go through the same struggles, and one way to help is through the Spanish Club that meets every Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club.

Ramirez says attendance was low at first, but after getting the word out through Huntington schools, more kids started to show up.

The club consists of games, songs, and educational activities.

“We do teamwork games where I give them a marker and tell them whoever can spell ‘red’ first gets a candy, and their whole team rushes [to write it] down,” said Ramirez. “And then they get excited and they do their own research on different words and they come to me and they’re like ‘hey I learned this word,’ and I’m like ‘that’s exciting!'”

Ramirez says paying it forward is not a choice, but instead, it’s a responsibility.

“I think in order to build close-knit communities and grow stronger bonds in this community is to pay it forward, and helping others brings about joy knowing you impacted someone else’s life no matter how significant it is.”

And with a personal connection to the cause, Ramirez is even more passionate about setting up the next generation for success.

“They’re still kids, they have a lot to do in the future, and knowing that I was able to pay it forward to them when they were young, and they’ll be able to carry it out in their lifespan, just is something I can never imagine,” said said. “It feels so surreal to know that I helped this come about.”

Ramirez is one of three finalists for the Pay it Forward Scholarship from the University of Saint Francis. The winning student will be awarded a full tuition and fees scholarship to USF for the 2024-25 school year. The other two finalists will be awarded half tuition and fees scholarships.

A winner will be announced the week of Dec. 4.