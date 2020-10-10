Pay it Forward scholarship deadline approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine not having to pay a dollar for your college tuition. At the University of Saint Francis that will be the reality for one lucky future student.

At USF, they believe that acts of kindness make the world a better place. Do you? If so, tell them how you have paid it forward to someone else in life.

The University will award one full-tuition scholarship (tuition and fees) and two half-tuition scholarships (tuition and fees) for the 2021-22 academic year. Pay It Forward Scholarships are renewable up to four years.

Eligibility: First-time students seeking their first undergraduate degree at USF are eligible to apply. Student must apply to USF for admission for fall 2021 before applying for the scholarship. Students must attend USF full time at the Fort Wayne or Crown Point location to receive this scholarship.

This cannot be added on to other USF institutional scholarships.

WANE 15 is proud to once again partner with the University of Saint Francis’s Pay it Forward scholarship campaign.

The application process is now underway. The fourth winner will be announced in December 2020. The registration deadline is November 1st.

