Pay increase for Allen County employees passes first hurdle at County Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pay increase for Allen County employees passed its first hurdle Thursday as the Allen County Council voted 4:3 to discuss a 3.5% pay increase for all full and part-time employees.

This vote on the percent increase came after an original proposal for a flat rate pay increase of $1,750 per employee. The flat rate idea allowed for a larger increase for employees whose salaries are on the bottom end of the salary grid.

A representative from the Allen County Human Relations Department explained to council that not everyone doing the same job works the same amount hours. Because of this, with a flat rate increase hourly workers would receive different rates for doing the same job.

After a discussion that became heated at times, council member Ken Fries made the motion for the 3.5% increase instead of the flat rate increase. The increase would be part of the budget.

It was agreed that future discussion was needed on the employee salary topic to help ensure the pay rates remain competitive.