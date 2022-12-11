FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ten exchange students are looking to study and live in northeast Indiana.

Program of Academic Exchange, or PAX, provides global education and exchange opportunities for students, host families, schools and communities to open doors, embrace cultures and become family.

According to Sheri Jackson, the area’s coordinator, they are looking to find homes for German, Malaysian, and Italian students.

The program is currently hosting a number of students for this semester that have to return to their home countries no later than two weeks after the last day of school.

You can find information to sign up here.