CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — The Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club & The United Motorcycle Enthusiasts are coming together to complete the ride of a lifetime to raise awareness for suicide prevention and Bullying in Churubusco.

Paws for the Cause is raising funds to acquire a therapy dog and handler for the Churubusco School System to assist in helping children with coping skills and anxiety management. This comes after suicide rates have risen in the past years specifically in Churubusco.

The motorcycle ride, happening Saturday, October 14, will start at the Black Dog Pub with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. and wheels hitting the road at 11:45 a.m. Stops will be made at Four Crowns in Auburn and the Albion Ale House in Albion before ending at Portside Pizza.

At Portside Pizza anyone, riders and nonriders, can participate in the silent auction, and a 50/50 raffler where a bulk of the funds are being raised.

If you want to support the cause more, Paws for a Cause will also be hosting a Dine2Donate Program. at Salvatori’s on Washington Center where a percentage of the proceeds will go to the efforts for a therapy dog and handler. The event will go from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, October 12.