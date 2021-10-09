Pawject Runway fundraiser Saturday benefits Humane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne hosted their 7th annual Pawject Runway event Saturday.

The event showcased 11 groomers who displayed their creative talents on the runway with their dogs. Attendees enjoyed photos from puparazzi, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a live and silent auction for loveseats.

The fundraiser was held at the Grand Wayne Center and serves to raise awareness for pet adoptions in addition to raising money.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go toward helping pets and people in need through Humane Fort Wayne’s lifesaving programs.

If you are interested in adopting or would like to volunteer with Humane Fort Wayne, visit their website.