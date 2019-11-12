PAW Patrol Live! in Fort Wayne for 3 performances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you or your little ones have every wanted to see Ryder, Chase, Marshall, and the rest of the PAW Patrol gang in person, now is your chance.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is making a stop in Fort Wayne Tuesday and Wednesday for three performances at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The live, action-packed, music-filled show follows the heroic pups from Nickelodeon’s top-rated animated series as they embark on a pirate-themed adventure live on stage.

The show’s promoters describe it as follows:

“In PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure,’ Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!”

Throughout the interactive show, kids and their families are encouraged to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission.

Performances are at 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Ticket prices start at $19.

You can buy tickets and learn more about PAW Patrol Live HERE.