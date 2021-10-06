Paving set to begin Thursday for I-69 and Illinois Road interchange project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced details regarding paving operations that are part of the ongoing interchange modification project taking place at I-69 and Illinois Road/S.R. 14.

Work is scheduled to take place starting October 7 and is expected to last into early November. Paving operations will take place in the evenings and nights starting at 7 p.m.

Crews will be paving on S.R. 14 in both directions from just east of I-69 to Scott Road. All of the ramps at the I-69/S.R. 14 interchange will be paved as well.

Drivers should watch out for alternating lane closures and use patience in the area as delays are expected.

INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

NOTE: Map below shows changes to interchange