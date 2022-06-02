DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Motorists traveling on State Road 8 through Auburn should expect the traffic flow to slow next week.

Paving operations are set to begin June 8, with crews working between County Road 19 and County Road 35, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Work is expected to end in October.

During construction, motorists should watch for alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers during daytime hours.

INDOT urged in a statement for drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free while traveling in and around all work zones.