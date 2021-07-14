Paving project begins on Lima Road Sunday with lane restrictions

Map courtesy of INDOT

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that lane restrictions on Lima Road in Fort Wayne will begin on or after July 18.

INDOT said crews will begin a resurfacing project on Lima Road from Coliseum Boulevard to Edgewood Avenue.

During the project, one lane in each direction will be closed overnight beginning at 6:30 p.m. Lane restrictions will be removed in the mornings to allow for regular traffic flow. This work is expected to last for 10 days, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and around all work zones.

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via:

