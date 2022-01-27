Paulding, OH firefighters extinguish 3 flames during back-to-back calls

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Paulding firefighters responded to three structure fires, including two homes and a restaurant, on back-to-back calls throughout Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Paulding Fire Department, crews first responded to a structure fire just after 10 a.m. Firefighters had just parked the engine in the station when they were called for a kitchen fire at the Pancake House on East Perry Street.

As crews were wrapping up work at the Pancake House, Paulding firefighters were then called over to a third structure fire on Road 232 in Emerald Township. The fire was extinguished and overhaul was done.