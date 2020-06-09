Paulding plexiglass company sees sales boom, looking to hire

PAULDING, OH. (WANE) — Plexiglass companies around the country are seeing an uptick in business due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a western Ohio manufacturer of the product is no different.

“Right now we are forecasting this need to continue for the near future,” Spartech Paulding Plant Manager Gary Buckland said. “There’s a need. If you go to a department store or a convenience stores cashier normally needs to see the person so this allows them to have facial contact with the consumer.”

Spartech produces plastic sheets for a variety of industries. Before the coronavirus, the company converted plastic pellets into opaque, or color sheets of plexiglass. But with the spread of the virus, work started to slow down and by March, the Paulding, Ohio company laid off a majority of their staff.

But in May, the company switched from opaque color sheets to clear plexiglass sheets. Plexiglass sheets are a sneeze guard window or display that is strong, moisture-resistant, and is more clear than glass.

The switch helped bring back all of the company’s employees.

“Seeing them comeback was my No. 1 priority,” Spartech production manager Edward Salinas said. “Once we got the opportunity to produce the plexiglass, we started bringing all of our people back. Within two weeks, everybody was back and now we are looking to hire.”

The company employs just more than 100 people. With the large demand for plexiglass, Spartech is looking to hire 20-30 people, with starting salaries ranging from $14 to $22 an hour.

“It’s great to be able to come back to work,” Senior quality operator Erica Sanders said. “We are a team. With everybody coming together and the new product line, they came in, put their heads together and got it going.”

Since the program started, the plant has produced enough material to equip more than 4,000 grocery store cashier lines, and production shows no signs of slowing down. While three of the company lines are dedicated to making clear plexiglass, the company is also producing the color sheets.

With the continued spread of COVID-19, officials say they see a need for clear plexiglass for the foreseeable future.