First responders work a crash on S.R. 637 at S.R. 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Earl Chapman was saved by the belt.

Chapman was involved in a traffic crash on S.R. 637 at S.R. 613 in Paulding County on June 25.

One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The other ended up on its top.

Both came to rest in the yard of a home.

Chapman escaped critical injuries, though, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it’s clear why: his safety belt saved him.

On Thursday, the Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby and Trooper Kevin Kr honored Chapman with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate. Ohio’s Saved by the Belt club recognizes those who have benefitted from wearing seatbelts.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby and Trooper Kevin Krill present Paulding resident Earl Chapman with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate.

“Mr. Chapman is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” said Lt. Grigsby, Van Wert Post commander. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

According to the Highway Patrol, 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes in 2021 because they were not buckled up.

For more statistics and information on seat belts, visit www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.