PAULDIN, OHIO (WANE) — The Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Paulding County on Monday.

According to police, on Monday, 12-year-old Ross Meyers was riding his bicycle south on County Road 103 in the early afternoon.

Police say that Cynthia Switzer was also driving south, and failed to give Meyers space on the road, and struck him on the rear of the bike.

Meyers was thrown from the bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.