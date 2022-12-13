PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced Jano, the county’s first K-9 officer, died Dec. 10.

Jano became the first K-9 officer in Paulding County after county Sheriff Jason K. Landers implemented a K-9 unit.

At the time, the PCSO assigned Deputy Gary Deitrick as Jano’s handler.

“When I was elected sheriff 10 years ago, I had a goal to implement a K-9 team,” Landers said. “Our community supported that vision. Funds were raised and Gary picked out Jano as his partner and our first K-9.”

Deitrick and Jano received training with Allen County (IN) police regarding obedience, evidence, area and building searches, and tracking and detention of drugs.

“Those two did a fantastic job establishing our program,” Landers said.

Jano retired in 2019 after Deitrick resigned for another position in law enforcement.