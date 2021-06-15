Paulding County sheriff involved in motorcycle crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers was involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday that injured his brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. along S.R. 49 in Milford Township in Defiance County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Landers went to pass a Harley Davidson operated by Jeremy Hughes when he struck the left side of the bike and caused Hughes to lose control.

Hughes and his passenger, Emily Hughes, were ejected when the motorcycle left the roadway . The couple was airlifted to local hospitals with serious head injuries, highway patrol said.

Landers and his passenger – his wife, Jayme Landers – were not hurt.

Landers told WANE 15 on Monday that his brother-in-law and sister-in-law were both expected to be released from the hospital. He said he feels awful and sick to his stomach about the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson with the highway patrol said it was too early to say whether any charges or citations would be filed against Landers.