Paulding County sees two straight days of no new COVID-19 cases

PAULDING COUNTY, Oh. (WANE) — Paulding County, Ohio is seeing its second day in a row without any new cases of COVID-19.

This is not the first time Paulding County has been able to report zero new cases of the coronavirus, but the health department tells me that it’s becoming more common as more people get vaccinated.

The Paulding County Health Department has not seen a new case COVID-19 for the past two days.

Emergency Response Coordinator Bill Edwards says it helps that Paulding has a smaller population

In part, because people are more spread out and also because it allows the vaccine to be more impactful. Of course, he also said that it helps that the majority of the county’s population appears to be taking the pandemic restrictions seriously.

“It’s a good feeling inside that people are taking our advice,” said Edwards. “Not everybody’s 100 percent compliant but again when our majority are, our results reflect that. I mean, our goal is to get everybody that’s eligible a hundred percent vaccinated. We know that’s probably not going to happen but we have to have goals.”

Edwards said how much of each age group has been vaccinated depends on how long they’ve been eligible. They have managed to vaccinate 70 percent of the population aged 80 years and up. Around 65 percent of those between age 70 and 75 have received their vaccine and around 48 percent of those aged 60 to 65 have been vaccinated.

However, he also warns that just because Paulding County has stayed on the low side so far does not mean that can’t change. He recommends people continue to follow restrictions and recommendations.