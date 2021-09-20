Paulding County commissioner dies in apparent suicide

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Paulding County Commissioner Clint Vance has died in a suspected suicide.

Vance’s body was found around 11 a.m. in an outbuilding on his farm along Road 133 in Cecil, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. He’d suffered an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff’s office said.

Vance, 30, won the commissioner’s seat in the November election.

“This is a very sad day for a lot of people,” said Sheriff Jason Landers. “The community will grieve in different ways, but the business of the county will continue.”

No other information was expected to be released, the sheriff’s office said.