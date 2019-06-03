Paul McCartney rocks Fort Wayne

Sir Paul McCartney played to a capacity crowd at Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum Monday night.

The former Beatles and Wings legend opened with “A Hard Day’s Night” and played an array of hits after that, leaving the sold-out crowd energized and loud.

It was the first time McCartney played in Fort Wayne. The stop was part of his Freshen Up Tour.

Guests were encouraged to arrive early as Coliseum officials warned Coliseum Boulevard, Parnell Avenue and other roadways surrounding the complex would see traffic delays.