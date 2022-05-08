FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A patrol car was hit head-on Sunday morning while the officer was attempting to pull someone over on the highway.

Police on scene said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a hit-and-run. When they attempted to pull the truck over on I-69 and Dupont Road, the suspect hit the officer’s car.

Police could not confirm the specific hit-and-run incident the vehicle had been part of.

The officer had minor injuries. The suspect was arrested on scene.