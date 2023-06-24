FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual free performance by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic at Parkview Field. Patriotic Pops is scheduled for next weekend.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Youth Education and Family Concert Conductor Troy Webdell stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the concert. You can see that in the interview above.

Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is on Saturday, July 1. The performance begins at 8:30 p.m., but gates open to Parkview Field at 6:30 p.m. Concession will be open. Fireworks will follow the performance. The Philharmonic will be performing other Patriotic Pops concerts across the region beginning Sunday, June 25. For more information, click here.