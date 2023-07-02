FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Saturday, July 1, Parkview Field hosted the Philharmonic Patriotic Pops concert series as an early independence day celebration.
Patriotic Pops is a free concert that was conducted by Andrew Constantine of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to celebrate the American spirit and featured fireworks to finish the evening.
The concert series has two remaining dates, both offered to the public for free.
July 3, 2023
Patriotic Pops at Adams County
Madison Street Plaza
July 4, 2023
Patriotic Pops at Noble County
Bixler Lake Park
For more information about the events visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic website.