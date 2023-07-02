FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Saturday, July 1, Parkview Field hosted the Philharmonic Patriotic Pops concert series as an early independence day celebration.

Patriotic Pops is a free concert that was conducted by Andrew Constantine of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to celebrate the American spirit and featured fireworks to finish the evening.

The concert series has two remaining dates, both offered to the public for free.

July 3, 2023

Patriotic Pops at Adams County

Madison Street Plaza

July 4, 2023

Patriotic Pops at Noble County

Bixler Lake Park

For more information about the events visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic website.