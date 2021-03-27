Pathway Christian Church hosts Easter egg hunt

The free event featured a hot dog lunch, the egg hunt, bounce house and prizes. About 60 kids attended.

HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) – Pathway Christian Church hosted an ‘eggciting’ egg hunt on Saturday afternoon.

“Great turnout, we’ve got a lot of parents here we haven’t seen before a lot of children, people have come from as far away as Puerto Rico visiting with us today,” said Jim Thomas, an elder at the church. “It’s just a great day in the neighborhood.”

Before the hunt, the children also listened to a gospel message.

“Easter is the most the most holy thing,” said Thomas. “If we get anything across to the kids its that Jesus is the reason for this season.”

Pathway Church’s Good Friday mass will be held at 6 p.m. on April 2.