Pathfinder Services receives $75k Vantage Grant from AWS Foundation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Pathfinder Services has been awarded a $75,000 Vantage Grant from AWS Foundation to help the organization to transform its services to better serve to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On Jan. 26, AWS Foundation CEO Patti Hays announced to leaders of six area disability service providers that each one is receiving a $75,000 grant for a total of $450,000 to the recipients.

The grant money will allow these six disability service providers the time and tools to research how to transform their operations, Hays said.

“We are beyond grateful for these funds because they will allow us to focus on the quality of our services to continue to improve both the lives of the individuals we support and our employees,” said Danielle Tips, President and CEO of Pathfinder Services. “The grant gives us an opportunity to explore new and unique ways of providing services.”

Pathfinder Services and the five other organizations that received the awards will have six months to work on finding solutions to their barriers and then submit a final proposal to AWS Foundation, the press release said. AWS Foundation said it will consider granting additional funding to implement the proposed plans.

More information on Pathfinder Services can be found on the organization’s website.