Pathfinder Services HomeOwnership Center receives $7K grant

Pictured (L to R): Danielle Tips, Pathfinder Services President and CEO; James Shwe, Pathfinder Services Community Engagement Specialist; Sandy Ayers, Pathfinder Services HomeOwnership Counselor; Kara Densmore, Old National Bank Foundation Executive Administrative Assistant; Jeff Teusch, Pathfinder Services HomeOwnership Center Director (Photo courtesy of Pathfinder Services)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pathfinder Services HomeOwnership Center received a $7,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation on Tuesday.

The grant will support the HomeBuyer Education and Counseling Program at the Pathfinder Services HomeOwnership Center, Pathfinder Services said.

“We know that homeownership plays a critical role in building strong communities,” says Kara Densmore, Executive Administrative Assistant at Old National Bank Foundation. “We are committed to helping make improvements in all areas we serve, and this is one way we are thrilled to be able to offer help.”

Pathfinder Services said funding for the program will specifically serve low-income and moderate-income families in their journey to becoming first-time homebuyers.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Old National Bank Foundation,” says Jeff Teusch, Pathfinder HomeOwnership Center Director. “Together, we are committed to teaching financial literacy and sustainability to those working hard to make their dream of homeownership come true.”

For more information on the program, visit Pathfinder Services’ website.