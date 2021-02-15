Pathfinder Services holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kids Kampus expansion

Pictured from left to right: Tim Federspiel, Pathfinder Services Real Estate Manager; Diana Laux, Pathfinder Services Chief Financial Officer; Danielle Tips, Pathfinder Services President and CEO; Elizabeth Hire, Pathfinder Kids Kampus Administrator; Richard Strick, Mayor of Huntington; Steve Kimmel, Huntington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director (Photo courtesy of Pathfinder Services)

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Pathfinder Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning to celebrate the completion of the building’s expansion which includes the addition of four new classrooms for the Early Head Start Program.

The expansion began when Kids Kampus received Duration Funding from the Office of Head Start last year for the purpose of better meeting the community’s need for increased free childcare for families experiencing poverty, homelessness or have children in foster care, the press release said.

“We know that early and equal access to quality education is the first step to building healthy communities in the future,” says Danielle Tips, President and CEO of Pathfinder Services. “We are so happy that we are able to do our part to meet the growing needs of area families with this expansion,”

Early Head Start is a comprehensive program for children and families in Huntington County, the press release said. It offers families the opportunity to be involved in programmatic decision making, developing and achieving family goals as well as being an active participant in their child’s development.

Before the expansion, Pathfinder Services said Kids Kampus served 56 children age newborn to three-years old and four prenatal mothers. There were 40 children attending the center one or two days a week, 12 attending five days a week and four in home-based care.

After the expansion, all 40 children will now have full-time care Monday through Friday.

“Not only is this great news for the community and the families we serve, but it is also great for our economy,” says Elizabeth Hire, Kids Kampus Administrator. “The expansion brings the opportunity to expand our staff at Kids Kampus, with the addition of five new teachers for our facility.”

For more information on Pathfinder Services’ Kids Kampus Childcare and Education, visit the Pathfinder Services website.