Pathfinder celebrates ‘Week of the Young Child’ with activities each day

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Pathfinder Kids Kampus, the only National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) accredited center in Huntington County, is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Week of the Young Child.



NAEYC’s Week of the Young Child celebrates early learning, young children, teacher, families and communities, Pathfinder said.



“This is a week for us to celebrate our teachers and the high-quality early education that we provide for Huntington’s next generation,” says Elizabeth Hire, Kids Kampus Administrator. “We work hard to ensure these children are learning in an environment that is best suited to help them reach their full potential.”



With themes for each day of the week, special activities are being planned:

Monday is Music Monday which children can sing, dance and listen to music, which Pathfinder said helps develop language skills and movement.

Tasty Tuesday is about cooking with the children and has a focus of math, literacy, science, and good eating habits.

Work Together Wednesday allows children to work together to develop social skills and begin to learn about working together as a team on an activity. Children will learn how each person is important to the overall project.

Artsy Thursday allows the children to be creative in their own way, make their own choices, and use their imaginations to create art that makes them happy!

Family Friday helps children learn that the role of family members is the most important as they are the first teachers of their children.

“We also celebrate the teachers at Kids Kampus because they are the vital counterparts to family members in ensuring the children are learning and becoming the best version of themselves,” Pathfinder said.



