FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pat Parker, the matriarch of Fort Wayne’s McMillen Health, has died. She was 92.

McMillen Health announced Parker’s passing Wednesday. According to an obituary, Parker died Aug. 12 surrounded by her family.

Parker was one of McMillen Health’s original founders. The organization said in a release that Parker “worked tirelessly throughout the 70’s and 80’s to ensure funds were raised and communities came together to support” the creation of a local health education center.

She served on McMillen Health’s board for 32 years.

Parker also served 40 years on the Rea Magnet Wire Scholarship Committee, on the board of the History Center, as President of the Junior League, and leadership roles with the Newcomers Club, Park Center, Community Foundation, Inter-Agency Alcohol and Drug Council, The Sister City Committee, First Presbyterian Foundation, and Boys and Girls Club, according to her obituary.

To celebrate Parker’s life and contributions, McMillen Health renamed its Parker Scholarship, which supports students who would otherwise not be able to attend McMillen Health programs, to the Pat Parker Memorial Scholarship Fund. Also, the McMillen Health auditorium has been named the Pat Parker Theater.

A public memorial service will be held on Monday, Sep. 12 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 300 W. Wayne St. in downtown Fort Wayne followed by a private reception and burial service.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home at 8325 Covington Road.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to the Pat Parker Memorial Scholarship at McMillen Health.