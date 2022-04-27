FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A local favorite, Pastor’s Place announced on Wednesday that they would be closing due to staff shortages.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that Friday, April 29 would be the last day the business would be open for dine-in. The restaurant would be open for carry-out only until its official last day of business on May 6.

Located on the north side of Fort Wayne, the restaurant specializes in salads, soups, sandwiches, and wraps and has been serving the Fort Wayne community for the past 4 years.