FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 59 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech to a crowd of thousands at the Lincoln Memorial.

Sunday, a pastor in Fort Wayne is reciting that speech at the MLK Memorial Bridge on Clinton Street.

Rev. Bill McGill of Imani Baptist Temple is honoring King’s leadership in the Civil Rights Movement, and he is also making a statement: there’s still work to do.

“59 years later our nation still struggles with the stain of hate and discrimination, and are far from reaching the promise land as a destination,” McGill said in a release. “Like our entire nation, Fort Wayne has yet to overcome its racial stagnation, or seal the cracks in equality’s foundation. This is no time for complacency, we must move forward courageously.”

The pastor is reciting the speech at 2 p.m.