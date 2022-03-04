FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne International Airport has urged passengers to arrive early for their flights as the TSA upgrades its technology.

Passengers were asked to arrive at least two hours early for flights between Friday and March 10. TSA will be upgrading technology and equipment used for carry-on baggage screening at its checkpoint.

The airport said the new equipment will allow for passengers to have their carry-on bags screened without having to remove items such as laptops and liquids from their bag before the screening process, allowing for a more efficient TSA screening process overall.

From the airport:

TSA will be operating with two lanes throughout the weekend utilizing both current and new screening systems with moderate delays anticipated. Beginning the morning of Tuesday, March 8 through Thursday, March 10 the checkpoint will be down to one available screening lane while the second new screening mechanism is installed and tested, creating the potential for more extensive delays through the checkpoint. The TSA checkpoint will have additional staff available to assist with the screening of passengers, and the checkpoint will open at 4:15 a.m. to accommodate for wait times for early morning passengers.



FWA appreciates passengers’ patience and understanding as TSA works to bring a better screening process to the airport.