Passenger perks a’plenty at Fort Wayne airport next week for Customer Appreciation Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) will say “Thank you!” to passengers during the week of October 4-8, 2021 with Customer Appreciation Week.

As FWA has seen a steady return in passenger traffic throughout the year, the Airport wants to thank passengers and celebrate the Airport’s continuing recovery. While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made changes to the way the annual Customer Appreciation Week is held, FWA has plenty of surprises that will be carried out safely. All Customer Appreciation Week activities and giveaways will be low touchpoint, with staff in masks, and keeping social distancing in mind.

Throughout Customer Appreciation Week, passengers will get to have a taste of local in the morning as they travel through the airport. Daily free coffee drink specials will be offered to morning travelers featuring local coffee roaster, Conjure Coffee at the Airport’s coffee shop. The Airport will also be celebrating National Taco Day with walking tacos, and treat passengers to a special sundae bar during the week. The Airport will also have beer samplings from Chapman’s Brewing Company.

Passengers will have the chance to receive FWA goodies through pre-packaged giveaway bags. These giveaways will touch both leisure travelers and business travelers, with items tailored to each group. FWA’s Hospitality PAWS teams will also be in the terminal building during select times. In addition to their scheduled appearances, FWA will also be celebrating 5 years of the Hospitality PAWS program with a special celebration.

In addition to in-terminal giveaways, FWA would like to celebrate those not traveling during Customer Appreciation Week with a social media giveaway and photo contest. Stay tuned to FWA’s social media channels for more information. All giveaways and treats offered in the terminal throughout Customer Appreciation Week are free to all ticketed passengers.

For more information regarding Customer Appreciation week, follow FWA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.