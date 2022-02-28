GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man died Sunday evening after the driver of the car he was a passenger in lost control on a county road in Garrett and collided with an SUV, which caused the car to split apart.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 56 and County Road 11 A according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that Alisha L. Brown, 29, of Butler was driving east on County Road 56 at a high rate of speed when she approached a curve, then drifted off the road, overcorrected and skidded across the center line into the path of an SUV headed west.

The car struck the front bumper of the SUV which caused the car to split apart. A passenger, identified as Daniel W. Stalhut, 27, of Fort Wayne was was thrown from the car which came to rest in two parts in a nearby field. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown was pinned inside the car and after being removed she was taken to a hospital for her injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Besides speed, alcohol is also believed to have been a factor in the crash which is still under investigation.