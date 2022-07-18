HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim killed in a fiery crash near the Indiana-Ohio state line Friday.

Oi La Ma, 24, of Fort Wayne died of Thermal Burns and Smoke Inhalation and his death was ruled accidental.

It was around 5 a.m. when police and medics were called to the 26400 block of S.R. 37, near North County Line Road and the state line, on a report of a crash.

Authorities said a SUV had veered off the northbound roadway, hit a bridge embankment and went airborne. When it landed, the SUV caught fire.

The driver was able to get out. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.