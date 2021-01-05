Passenger killed in crash with fire truck ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A passenger killed in a crash with a Fort Wayne Fire truck Saturday has been identified.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. along North Clinton Street, near Grove Avenue. Police said a vehicle was speeding southbound on Clinton when it struck a curb, spun out and hit a fire truck that was responding to a call.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Kimetrice Lakeya Roby, 29 of Detroit, Michigan.

An autopsy found Roby died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one in the fire truck was injured.