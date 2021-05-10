Passenger killed after driver hits tree, two homes in Pierceton

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man died early Sunday morning in Pierceton after the vehicle he was riding in hit a tree and two homes in Pierceton.

The crash took place at 12:40 a.m. on 1st Street north of Tulip according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that Zacheriah E. Cain, 26, of Warsaw was driving south on 1st Street when he drove left of center, ran off the road, hit a tree and two homes. The passenger, Dontaye Y. Cain, 28, also of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Zacheriah Cain was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

Both homes were damaged on the outside and inside.

The crash remains under investigation.