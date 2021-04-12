Passenger in vehicle dies following head-on crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A passenger in a vehicle died Saturday evening after the vehicle she is in was hit head-on.

At approximately 10:23 p.m., crews were dispatched to S.R. 15 just north of C.R. 550 S on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, a northbound vehicle driven by James C. Lewis, 44, of Elkhart, crossed the center line of the roadway and crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by Donald G. Galbraith, 48, of Marion.

Lewis was taken to an area hospital on reports of entire body pain, according to the police report. Galbraith was extricated by firefighters and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

A passenger in Galbraith’s vehicle, Sandra K. Galbraith, 50, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation.