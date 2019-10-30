Passenger in October 19 crash on Coliseum dies from injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 21-year-old Kendallville man passed away on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Executive Boulevard on October 19, 2019.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office notified the media Wednesday morning that Andrew Carpenter died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital where he was being treated. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries.

The crash, which involved two vehicles took place just after 9 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and determined the crash involved a passenger car and SUV. The four adult occupants inside the SUV were all transported to a local hospital. Carpenter was seated in the back seat of the SUV. The driver and sole occupant of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the SUV was driving northbound exiting a private drive at the intersection. While turning left to travel westbound on Coliseum Blvd, the SUV was struck by the passenger car that was traveling eastbound on Coliseum Blvd.

Investigators reported alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.